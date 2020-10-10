LETTER: Infiltration of Democratic Party hampers cooperation

In 1956, the Socialist Party ran their last candidate for President of the United States of America. His name was Darlington Hoopes. He won fewer than 6,000 votes.

The Socialist Party of the U.S.A. was founded on Memorial Day, 1973, in Milwaukee, Wisc.. The Socialists then decided to join the Democrats with intent to overtake the party. The Communist Party is now widespread and has infiltrated the Democratic Party across the country.

As a former independent voter, I thought I was keeping the parties "working together" to get things done. Alas, I was wrong. I learned that "you can't work with the Communists." It has to be their way or nothing. This is proven by the acts of the majority leader of the House and the minority of the Senate.

So to be in support of our president, I will vote a straight ticket this Election Day.

Raymond Hamilton, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0