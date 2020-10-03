LETTER: Information being tainted against Trump

As usual, since it's election time again, I have a few things I wanted to go over before you cast your ballot on November 3.

As in most elections, race has come up to the top of the list and candidate Biden has continued to point out the president as a racist. What I find interesting is that black Americans have been pointing to the 1994 Crime Bill as an example of systemic racism for years. So who wrote and sponsored the bill? Joe Biden.

Mainstream media continues to perpetuate the idea that racism is alive and well.

Another thing that confuses me are these polls, of which predicted Clinton would win in 2016. They have Biden leading but the other day in Duluth, Minnesota only 50 people showed up to see him. His teleprompter was caught in a few pictures, a side note.

Every event he has held hasn't even hit double digits in attendees and yet somehow he is winning? I'm not buying it. He has also been quick to point out the handling of coronavirus. He tells Trump to go with the science but the science from the CDC continues to change, constantly.