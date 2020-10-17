LETTER: Jesse Danley's experience makes him best candidate

I recently retired after 34 years of working as an official court reporter at the Coles County Courthouse. I've worked with many attorneys over the years. I have been able to observe both candidates for state's attorney since they began practice.

Jesse Danley happens to be my nephew. Let's get that out of the way first. I've worked with him when he came on board as an assistant state's attorney under Steve Ferguson, then under Brian Bower, and when he took the job as assistant public defender for Coles County. And I was there when the county board named Jesse to take over as state's attorney after Brian Bower was named associate judge.

I was also there when Mr. Reardon began his practice. I've been able to watch and work with him over the years as he represented criminal defendants. I've seen them both practice. I've also seen who they each have associated with over the years.

Jesse is running as a Republican, Mr. Reardon as a Democrat. Regardless of your party affiliation, I would hope you will elect the best candidate for the office.

Jesse has been a prosecutor and a defense attorney and has a wealth of experience in the state's attorney's office. He has handled traffic, juvenile, misdemeanor and felony matters. He has also run a very clean campaign, choosing to run on his record.