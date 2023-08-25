The nature of free speech has always been finicky, a fine line we walk hoping to not use the wrong way. While it can hurt people emotionally, we can do little more than hope that the levels of ignorance in existence are that of which people at least can understand to treat others how they would want to be treated.

Perhaps that is a big ask. But what the government is telling you now is that free speech has suddenly become dangerous. Is that not a given? When hasn't free speech had the potential to ruin lives when it's spewed from the mouths of careless politicians?

They aren't telling you this now because they suddenly care about your well-being but rather because they want to control what you hear. In a way, it's a bit insulting to the typical adult if you ask me. Everything we do in life comes with risks. We don't necessarily have anyone holding our hand all the way through life so I'd like to think that each and every one of us has learned to maneuver the risks as best we can.

While free speech can be dangerous if used irresponsibly, not having free speech is even more dangerous and the day that we lose it is the day we become a nation of all-out puppets.

Those that elected these naysayers know that they know this otherwise I assume you wouldn't vote for them. What are they really trying to hide? Who do you trust if not the politicians? Google? Social media?

We trust one another through open and free communication, unrestricted and uncensored. You have a right to make your own choice after you read the multiple viewpoints. The government thinks us too ignorant to make that choice for ourselves. Shame on them.

-- Julian Russell, Mattoon