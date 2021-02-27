 Skip to main content
LETTER: Larson best choice for Mattoon school board
LETTER: Larson best choice for Mattoon school board

I am writing to show my support for Dr. Heidi Larson as she runs for a seat on the Mattoon School Board.

For the past two years, I have had the privilege of witnessing Dr. Larson’s vision, service, and heart for the Mattoon community.

Dr. Larson has a strong vision to empower students and better meet the needs of Mattoon families. She believes that each student deserves an education that supports the development of the whole child, and her actions reflect that belief.

Dr. Larson has turned her vision into a reality by starting two local, peer mentorship programs. She started with B.I.O.N.I.C. at Mattoon High School and continues to successfully build services for students through Freshman Connection at EIU.

I have seen Dr. Larson’s wholehearted commitment towards those she serves. Not only does she cheer her students from behind the scenes, but she advocates from the frontlines and communicates with different stakeholders to make sure her students receive the best opportunities.

Dr. Larson’s active engagement in the community, willingness to take initiative, and background in student services make her a more than appropriate fit to have a seat on the school board.

I believe that Dr. Larson’s heart for the community is the basis of her platform. Whenever a student is in need of professional or personal support, Dr. Larson always makes a way to follow through in her commitment to her students.

I know that Dr. Larson has Mattoon families’ best interest in mind and is fully invested in nurturing the potential in the community. Dr. Heidi Larson would be a strong catalyst for the Mattoon community to be better served and to better serve one another.

Audrey Kim, Urbana

