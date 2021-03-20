LETTER: Larson has attributes needed for school board

I am writing this letter in support of Dr. Heidi Larson for Mattoon Community Unit School District No. 2 Board of Education on April 6th. I can attest to her character and dedication to the Mattoon community.

I can assure you Heidi is an ideal candidate for the board of education. Someone who wants to be a school board member must display character. Heidi is a loving wife, devoted mother, and a true friend. She is a natural born leader, independent thinker and strong communicator.

She possesses a relentless work ethic. As her friend I appreciate her ability to be open-minded, and a team player and one who understands the role of serving as a member of the school board.

In addition to possessing those characteristics, Heidi is a person of honesty, integrity, and compassion. Heidi will also bring her expertise as an educator, psychologist and her school board experience when making decisions on policies affecting the Mattoon students.