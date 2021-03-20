LETTER: Larson has attributes needed for school board

I am writing this letter in support of Dr. Heidi Larson for Mattoon Community Unit School District No. 2 Board of Education on April 6th. I can attest to her character and dedication to the Mattoon community.
I can assure you Heidi is an ideal candidate for the board of education. Someone who wants to be a school board member must display character. Heidi is a loving wife, devoted mother, and a true friend. She is a natural born leader, independent thinker and strong communicator.
She possesses a relentless work ethic. As her friend I appreciate her ability to be open-minded, and a team player and one who understands the role of serving as a member of the school board.
In addition to possessing those characteristics, Heidi is a person of honesty, integrity, and compassion. Heidi will also bring her expertise as an educator, psychologist and her school board experience when making decisions on policies affecting the Mattoon students.
Heidi has already shown her commitment to students education with her initiation and continued involvement for the past eight years in the B.I.O.N.I.C (peer mentoring) program at Mattoon High School. Her expertise in counseling will be invaluable as a board member. Heidi continues to develop programs to combat bullying and strengthening relationships within the school community. Finally, I strongly recommend Dr. Heidi Larson for the Mattoon Community Unit School District No. 2 Board of Education. Under her leadership, I envision a brighter tomorrow for our area’s youth. On April 6th, I would encourage voters in the community to make this happen by voting for Dr. Heidi Larson.