LETTER: Larson has ideal school board characteristics

The Mattoon CUSD 2 Board of Education needs Dr. Heidi Larson!

We have the opportunity to accomplish this on April 6, 2021. Heidi is a concerned and caring parent of three children who is also an experienced educator. She offers a unique perspective on making decisions in the best interests of children while weighing the concerns of local taxpayers.

It was a privilege to work with her on a local board for several years where I personally witnessed her ability to problem solve and approach all issues with an open mind. Through her interest in the mental and emotional health of our community’s young people, Dr. Larson was instrumental in the development of the BIONIC program at Mattoon High School which established a highly successful peer mentoring program.

Dr. Larson’s counseling background will also be an asset as Mattoon CUSD 2 continues to transition the educational system back to full in-person learning.

As a former public school superintendent who worked with a number of school board members, I can attest that Dr. Larson possesses all the characteristics of an ideal school board member. A superintendent seeks individuals who are open-minded, good communicators, and team players who understand the role of a school board member. Dr. Larson is this individual.