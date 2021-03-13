LETTER: Larson has proven skills needed for school board

I have served as a member of the Mattoon Carle Patient Advisory Committee the past five years with Dr. Heidi Larson and am honored to endorse her as a Mattoon CUSD No. 2 school board member.
Heidi is a proven educator and active member of our Mattoon community. As a dedicated teacher she has seen how education is the pathway to future opportunities. She is someone who strives to serve families in Mattoon and will be a viable part of our school board to provide education that better meets the needs of our students as a whole.
As a member of the Mattoon school board, she will help to strengthen career readiness initiatives in the district. She sincerely believes that education is a critical part of our children's preparation for their futures and overall personal development. I have witnessed her enthusiasm for quality healthcare in our rural areas through our participation on the Carle committee so I know that her outreach to our parents and students will effectively bring about better communication and connectivity within our school district as well as transparency behind all school board decisions.
There is no doubt that Heidi will hit the ground running on day one of her term. I especially appreciate her thoughtful leadership. She researches new ideas and different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops reasonable positions. Heidi is approachable and engaged and most definitely committed to be a positive influence and work with other school board members to meet the educational, social and mental health needs for all of our school district.