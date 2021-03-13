LETTER: Larson has proven skills needed for school board

I have served as a member of the Mattoon Carle Patient Advisory Committee the past five years with Dr. Heidi Larson and am honored to endorse her as a Mattoon CUSD No. 2 school board member.

Heidi is a proven educator and active member of our Mattoon community. As a dedicated teacher she has seen how education is the pathway to future opportunities. She is someone who strives to serve families in Mattoon and will be a viable part of our school board to provide education that better meets the needs of our students as a whole.

As a member of the Mattoon school board, she will help to strengthen career readiness initiatives in the district. She sincerely believes that education is a critical part of our children's preparation for their futures and overall personal development. I have witnessed her enthusiasm for quality healthcare in our rural areas through our participation on the Carle committee so I know that her outreach to our parents and students will effectively bring about better communication and connectivity within our school district as well as transparency behind all school board decisions.