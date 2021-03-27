LETTER: Larson has qualities to be excellent school board member

I’m writing this letter of support for Dr. Heidi Larson for a member of the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education.

As a former president of Eastern Illinois University, I have worked with Heidi on many issues, and have seen first-hand her dedication toward education. I also had the opportunity to work in the same academic department at EIU and witnessed her commitment to students. She understands that resources are limited and she has been able, none the less, to provide new courses and programs for her students in the Department of Counseling and Higher Education. As a mother of three current Mattoon students, she would always have the interests of all students foremost in her mind when making decisions.