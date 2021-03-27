LETTER: Larson has qualities to be excellent school board member

I’m writing this letter of support for Dr. Heidi Larson for a member of the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education.
As a former president of Eastern Illinois University, I have worked with Heidi on many issues, and have seen first-hand her dedication toward education. I also had the opportunity to work in the same academic department at EIU and witnessed her commitment to students. She understands that resources are limited and she has been able, none the less, to provide new courses and programs for her students in the Department of Counseling and Higher Education. As a mother of three current Mattoon students, she would always have the interests of all students foremost in her mind when making decisions.
Dr. Larson worked diligently with teachers and administrators of Mattoon High School to establish the B.I.O.N.I.C. (Believe it or not I care) program. This highly successful program has been amazing at helping new students at MHS positively adjust to the high school environment. Because of the success of this program at Mattoon, she has been asked to establish a similar program for EIU freshmen. She is a caring, conscientious, and dedicated faculty member at EIU, and these qualities would contribute to her being an excellent Mattoon school board member. I wholeheartedly support her candidacy and would encourage you to strongly consider her abilities when choosing a candidate to vote for in the April 2nd election.