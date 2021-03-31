LETTER: Larson has the interests of all children in mind

As the April 6th school board election draws nearer, I would like to provide a personal perspective on Dr. Heidi Larson.

Dr. Heidi and I became acquainted several years ago through our children’s mutual school activities, both academic and sporting. During this time, I have witnessed Dr. Heidi’s commitment to ensuring a rewarding educational experience for all students.

Dr. Heidi served six years on the educational board at her children’s school, allowing her to gain insight into the management challenges of placing the appropriate individuals into the most suitable positions, all while being a good steward with the resources provided.

Greeting potential supporters during the 2019 campaign, a point was made that Dr. Heidi’s children attending a K-8 parochial school should somehow be a disqualifier for her to serve on the CUSD No. 2 school board. The fact that Dr. Heidi and her husband chose to enroll their children in a parochial school, the same denomination as their home church, yet remain actively involved in the community at large, only serves to strengthen her position as a candidate knowing she has all children’s interests in mind.