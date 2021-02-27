LETTER: Larson shines above all other candidates

This is an unprecedented year for schools as they manage safety precautions with the need for in-person instruction. It is imperative that elected school board members grasp the importance of students’ social, emotional and educational needs. As a retired counselor educator, I encourage the community to consider their options carefully for school board leadership as the election approaches.
One candidate shines above the others due to her commitment to broadening education, training graduate counseling students, and previous school board experience. For the past five years Dr. Heidi Larson has led a phenomenal mentoring program at Mattoon High School, referred to as B.I.O.N.I.C. (Believe It Or Not I Care). The award-winning program resulted in an unprecedented drop in high school truancy and disciplinary referrals, heightened extracurricular participation, and an increased number of graduates.
The B.I.O.N.I.C. mentoring program has significantly enriched the educational experience for students by providing direction as they adjust to a new learning environment. It has also broadened the skills of high school student-mentors with interpersonal skills and leadership opportunities. The effective program has drawn national attention with the results being published and presented at state and national levels. Larson’s school-wide mentoring program is a model for today’s schools as they address behavioral, social, and emotional issues.
As a counselor, Dr. Heidi Larson, a professor in the Department of Counseling and Student Development at EIU, understands the importance of promoting an inclusive and supportive school culture allowing students to develop into their best selves for lasting success.
When you step into the voting booth on Tuesday, April 6, your decision as to whom to vote for is clear. Dr. Heidi Larson is an educational professional committed to the needs of our children and the future of education.
-- Dr. Melanie Rawlins, Professor Emeritus, Western Illinois University, Macomb