LETTER: Larson shines above all other candidates

This is an unprecedented year for schools as they manage safety precautions with the need for in-person instruction. It is imperative that elected school board members grasp the importance of students’ social, emotional and educational needs. As a retired counselor educator, I encourage the community to consider their options carefully for school board leadership as the election approaches.

One candidate shines above the others due to her commitment to broadening education, training graduate counseling students, and previous school board experience. For the past five years Dr. Heidi Larson has led a phenomenal mentoring program at Mattoon High School, referred to as B.I.O.N.I.C. (Believe It Or Not I Care). The award-winning program resulted in an unprecedented drop in high school truancy and disciplinary referrals, heightened extracurricular participation, and an increased number of graduates.