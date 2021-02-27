LETTER: Larson strives to make our schools better

I’m writing this letter today to show my support for Dr. Heidi Larson for Mattoon Community Unit District No. 2 for school board. Dr. Larson has been a professor in counseling and higher education at Eastern Illinois University for 16 years and a member of the Mattoon community for 22 years. She is an incredibly generous and kind person who strives to make our schools better.

Dr. Larson implemented the BIONIC (Believe It Or Not, I Care) program at MHS by working countless hours with our students to introduce them to leadership approaches and strategies that helped to redefine the culture of our school. With Dr. Larson’s guidance and hard work, we saw huge improvements in many aspects of life at the school.

Dr. Larson guided our students on a path to altruism and ownership that they would have otherwise not discovered at such an early age. She gave them opportunities for productive struggle early in their development that many of my former students acknowledge to this day have prepared them for a successful future. She provided the groundwork for showing empathy and altruism in ways that students have an incredibly difficult time doing at that point in their lives. Perhaps most importantly, she led by example for all of us who participated in her program and struggled through some of the more challenging parts with us as we all worked together to make MHS a better place.