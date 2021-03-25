LETTER: Larson will bring passion for helping children to school board

I have spent my entire professional career in education in the city of Mattoon, and I have been blessed with the opportunity to work for the Mattoon School District at MHS for the first six years of my career as a teacher and coach, and have continued to be blessed in my current position as principal at St. John's Lutheran School for the last six years.

Dr. Heidi Larson has been a constant source of support and growth in both of my educational endeavors. Her dedication to the Mattoon School District has been unwavering in her implementation of the B.I.O.N.I.C. program that continues to expand and reap rewards for all students.

She has a true passion for education and has been integral in my success as a teacher and as a principal.

Along with her work in the Mattoon School District and many surrounding public schools, Dr. Larson has served on the St. John’s Lutheran School Board for six years. She has also provided assistance for our students in their social and emotional needs by coordinating with Eastern Illinois University to offer character education and social/emotional curriculum to the students at St. John’s Lutheran School.