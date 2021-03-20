LETTER: Larson's support of student was life-changing

I am writing in support of Dr. Heidi Larson for Mattoon School Board.
From the moment I met Dr. Larson two years ago, she has positively impacted my life in more ways than I can’t truly thank her for. She believed in me and my capabilities, often when I did not, and has done nothing but support, encourage, and mentor me during my two years as a school counseling graduate student at EIU.
Not only does she strive to positively impact those around her, it is truly her life’s passion to help others. I have not only had the pleasure of being her student, but working closely with her as a Mattoon High School intern and freshmen team leader of B.I.O.N.I.C (“Believe It or Not I Care”) — the extremely successful peer mentoring program Dr. Larson implemented at MHS. This program has helped reduce discipline referrals, increased freshmen attendance and participation, and instilled a positive, cohesive environment for students to flourish.
In a year unlike any other, Dr. Larson has continuously collaborated with the school counselors, interns, and principal at MHS to find new and innovative ways to continue B.I.O.N.I.C. and allowing a safe space for students to succeed and connect.
Dr. Larson is an individual with unwavering and impactful advocacy, both qualities I have witnessed and experienced first hand. Dr. Larson helped me with finding a graduate assistantship my first year which has now resulted in being offered a full time school counselor position at that very same school.
She is one of the most dedicated and passionate individuals, and there are no reservations that she would bring these same qualities being a member of the Mattoon School Board. Her ability to foster a love of learning, leadership, and service make her the best choice for Mattoon School Board.
Jodi Buis, Charleston