LETTER: Larson's support of student was life-changing

I am writing in support of Dr. Heidi Larson for Mattoon School Board.

From the moment I met Dr. Larson two years ago, she has positively impacted my life in more ways than I can’t truly thank her for. She believed in me and my capabilities, often when I did not, and has done nothing but support, encourage, and mentor me during my two years as a school counseling graduate student at EIU.

Not only does she strive to positively impact those around her, it is truly her life’s passion to help others. I have not only had the pleasure of being her student, but working closely with her as a Mattoon High School intern and freshmen team leader of B.I.O.N.I.C (“Believe It or Not I Care”) — the extremely successful peer mentoring program Dr. Larson implemented at MHS. This program has helped reduce discipline referrals, increased freshmen attendance and participation, and instilled a positive, cohesive environment for students to flourish.

In a year unlike any other, Dr. Larson has continuously collaborated with the school counselors, interns, and principal at MHS to find new and innovative ways to continue B.I.O.N.I.C. and allowing a safe space for students to succeed and connect.