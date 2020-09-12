LETTER: Law enforcement deserves our support

Veterans and officers retired from law enforcement were publicly recognized. Some could not help but notice that some of the rally goers were combat veterans who had been injured while fighting in defense of our country. Thank you to them also.

Jesse Danley, Coles County state’s attorney, spoke about his appreciation for working with the men and women of law enforcement of this area, and how he values their work and recognizes their commitment to all members of society. It was recognized that law enforcement is not a standing army; instead, they are our neighbors, friends, and family members. They provide a necessary and difficult service.

As the event came to a close, and people were leaving, a counter culture appeared to demonstrate what society looks like without morals and mutual respect. The group provided a contrast to the orderly, patriotic event.

Some of its members were screaming profanities and hate-filled rhetoric in the face of young mothers with little children present. People who know nothing about our community seemed intent on vilifying people whom they do not even know. While it was a sad sight to see, this type of attitude provided an example of what society should never reflect.