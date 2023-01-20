LETTER: Law enforcement should enforce law

Shame on you Mary Miller and Blaine Wilhour for supporting law breaking.

The sheriffs are on record that they will violate the law. Shame on you for supporting the sheriffs' violation of their oath of office.

Instead of pandering to your voter base how about upholding the law by calling out these sheriffs for cherry picking what laws they will or will not uphold. In your position you should know that their "stance" is a separate issue from the Second Amendment.

Others farther up the food chain will look at this action by the governor and legislators. How about supporting the system you work for and let the courts and not local law enforcement make law? The sheriff is supposed to uphold the law.

Yes it's a bad law for several reasons. No getting around it, but that's not the sheriffs call. If they feel that strongly, they need to resign. There are consequences to taking a stand. They took an oath. And if they follow through with their threat the state should remove them. Immediately. And as an officer of the state you should be first in line to call them out.

John Leonard, Mattoon