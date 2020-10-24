LETTER: Learn about candidates and be sure to vote

Voting is easy. Voters can vote at multiple locations at various hours, in person, by mail or at convenient polling places.

This universal access makes "not" voting seem unpatriotic and selfish.

Electoral democracy is our country’s greatest birthright. What an awesome capability we all have in this country to elect officials from president to library board. I am proud to be an American. I vote because it is my duty, but also because it is my privilege.

This election, like most recent ones, gives voters a choice for some races, but many are uncontested. These single candidate races present challenges to our democracy, as we expect and deserve competition at all levels of government and benefit from robust political debate on topics of political and public interest.

It is hard sometimes to gather information about who is running or what they want to do with their political power.

Coles Progressives, a local non-partisan non-profit organization, works to expand political involvement at all levels and to promote strong voter education and advocacy.