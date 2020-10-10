LETTER: Let the science do the talking, not the media

With many speaking for medical science, we ask, "Which ones are right?" Do many think with the authority of having an important insight?

Doctors who actually treat patients would be authoritative scientists who see firsthand which treatments help their patients. Doctors who have used treatments centered around hydroxychloriquin report positive results in patients afflicted with COVID. The proper response to them would be for other doctors to ask them, to quiz them about their methods and results.

This is how scientists do real science. They listen to each other. Instead, a chorus in the media denounces this treatment with small fragments of "research."

In the absence of effective action against the virus itself we socially isolate people in morbid ways. During this time of isolation, depression, domestic violence and suicide are reported on the increase. Side effects. Biology alone fails to describe the fulness of human health. Attack the virus with what we have even before the " magic vaccine " appears. Hear that, Gov? -

Leonidas H. Miller, Mattoon

