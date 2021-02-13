LETTER: Let's cancel the cancel culture and move on

Mary Miller, U.S. Congresswoman, has been under attack recently by the "Cancel Culture', inspired locally by the Charleston Illinois Think Tank.

She used a quote by Adolph Hitler during a recent speech. She said "this is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing, whoever has a the youth has the future."

If you are desperately searching for something to use as a cancel culture tool, then Congresswoman Miller's quote would work. However, if you properly put the Congresswoman's use of Hitler's quote in historical context, then you will see that it wasn't used to praise Hitler, but used as a historical example of how educational systems can be used as indoctrination of a country's youth.

One could argue, that America's educational system is under control of socialists, anti-family and anti-American advocates today.

In addition to the German education system, Hitler, in his first 100 days as German Chancellor took control of radio broadcasting, newspaper and book publishing, education and Jewish business ownership.