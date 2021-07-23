LETTER: Little good to be found anywhere

This is American Marxist Communism:

Our borders are open, we have no country.

Our voices are being silenced.

Organic farmers are being harassed and penalized.

Our schools are being hijacked by Marxist ideology.

Our history is being dismantled.

Our businesses are being destroyed.

People are losing their independence and self-reliance.

Experimental vaccines are being forced and mandated.

Rioters are encouraged and destroying property and murdering.

Democrat Marxists are supporting criminals, in major cities.

Lawmakers and governors are bailing out criminals and rioters.

Democrat governors are sending CVOID patients into nursing homes.

Voter identification is touted as unnecessary.

Fraudulent voting is encouraged.

The judicial system is corrupt, weaponized and selective.

The FBI is corrupt and weaponized.

Churches and religious freedom are being violated.

Small businesses are closed while big businesses are open.

Gun rights are being violated.

Our Constitution is being shredded.

Illegal aliens are plaguing our country to the point of annihilation.

Our president is encouraging violent illegals by banning deportation.

Our police officers are being defunded, disrespected and disparaged.

The media is gagging doctors and patriots from expressing useful and patriotic views.

Decent lawmakers are being tormented, threatened, and maligned.

Lockdowns and masks are selective. They violate freedom.

Our flag is being disrespected by its own free, privileged people.

Killing of babies is supported by the President, the government and taxpayers.

Our food is being modified and tainted.

Our air and water are polluted with chemicals.

Inflation and debt are flooding our economy to destruction.

We are losing our energy independence.

Welcome to Marxist America.

Ann Benson, Charleston

