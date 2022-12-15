LETTER: Living the most corrupt of times

As a Christian, I recall the time of Noah building the ark, when the entire populous world was corrupt, immoral and perverse. Only eight individuals who were allowed on the ark were deemed acceptable to be saved. It was time a time when those decedents of Adam lived five to eight hundred years and had hundreds of children who became a totally perverse and corrupt planet.

Not so different today, I think. We find in this morning’s newspaper that we will have the opportunity to vote on the right of people to kill their own babies. They call it abortion rights. Healthy babies have unique identifiable fingerprints and individual DNA on their own.

So how far have we come from becoming just as corrupt as those in Noah’s day? Our churches are as un-crowded today as never before. We are indeed living the most corrupt of times. God is not being recognized in our world.

To ask God’s blessings on our miserable nation is unrealistic, if not foolish. Immorality and godlessness is being praised. Just a short few years ago our parents could never have imagined how far, and how swiftly we arrogant citizens of the world could have all gone to hell.

Jack Pierce, Mattoon