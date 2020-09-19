LETTER: Look at the facts before voting

This letter is my opinion and written to make some people think before they vote this November.
It is wrong to cast a vote based on emotion over policy when our country is at stake. What this election is coming down to is the survival of America!
The people that identify with the Democratic Party have all gone crazy or have lost their common sense of reality.
The radical left of Marxists and Socialists have hijacked the old guard of the Democrats where nothing makes any sense or which can be supported by facts of truths.
These people have extreme ideology that will destroy our country's economy, family, and freedoms which so many citizens have given their lives for.
Mr. Biden has shown signs of mental fatigue and lost faculties, but the left continues to push his nomination knowing a win will secure their vice-president candidate and their socialism ideology.
The economy is hurting now because of the coronavirus, but the Democratic party will raise taxes that will stop all recovery. Their plan of open borders and free citizenship will destroy all gains in employment by American citizens.
Their idea of defunding law enforcement, removal of ICE agents, and weaker prosecutions and jail incarcerations will let criminals take over low poverty areas and threaten all Americans.
Their plan to change our Constitution and Bill of Rights will take away the right of citizens to challenge their control of power. Their Medicare for All will destroy our system set up for seniors and wipe-out all private employer insurance plans. They want to give health care to illegal immigrants that will cause a demand on our present system that will lead to a rationing of services, closing of health facilities, and loss of medical professionals.
Their "Green New Deal" will destroy our industry of oil and gas along with thousands of jobs. What is the cost to our economy and the loss when so many businesses and products we desire or demand come as by-products of fossil fuels? This program may push our country back into the ice age. They continue to push preach freedom and welfare for illegal immigrants while taking care of Americans first.
People of America, we cannot gamble on this progressive ideology pushed by Biden, Bernie, AOC, Warren and other unknowns. Their plans fail to include the costs to accomplish them, explain their replacement for no police, explain the purpose for loading the Supreme Court with more judges, how dropping the Electoral College will help the American people? Why? Because it will only benefit their overall plan of self-control forever.
Clarence Kersey, Mattoon
