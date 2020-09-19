LETTER: Look at the facts before voting

Their plan to change our Constitution and Bill of Rights will take away the right of citizens to challenge their control of power. Their Medicare for All will destroy our system set up for seniors and wipe-out all private employer insurance plans. They want to give health care to illegal immigrants that will cause a demand on our present system that will lead to a rationing of services, closing of health facilities, and loss of medical professionals.

Their "Green New Deal" will destroy our industry of oil and gas along with thousands of jobs. What is the cost to our economy and the loss when so many businesses and products we desire or demand come as by-products of fossil fuels? This program may push our country back into the ice age. They continue to push preach freedom and welfare for illegal immigrants while taking care of Americans first.

People of America, we cannot gamble on this progressive ideology pushed by Biden, Bernie, AOC, Warren and other unknowns. Their plans fail to include the costs to accomplish them, explain their replacement for no police, explain the purpose for loading the Supreme Court with more judges, how dropping the Electoral College will help the American people? Why? Because it will only benefit their overall plan of self-control forever.

Clarence Kersey, Mattoon

