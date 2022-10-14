LETTER: Look for alternate energy sources

Green energy has been discussed far too seldom in public forums.

With all those windmills and solar panels how could this writer make such a claim? Nuclear energy is one form of green energy, carbon-free energy with recyclable materials, a practice in Europe, Russia, and Japan.

If Europe makes the right moves fast enough, they may not care if the U.S. or Russia sells them gas, oil and coal. Think of this: one pound of uranium will give us 16,000 times the electricity as a pound of coal.

If storage of waste scares us, we should know that nuclear waste is stored in squat heavy containers made of concrete and steel, then stored on thick concrete pads, surrounded by fences and armed guards. Burned out "tootsie roll" fuel is stored in special water holes to reduce their temperature as they "nap."

Harvest a secondary source of steam energy? Until nuclear power can be used more, we need to cancel the war against oil and natural gas. We do not need to subsidize the all-electric cars and trucks as a gift to communist China and its violations of human rights and against the environment. With the Democrats committed to sacrificing farmland to windmills and solar panels, Republicans are the only home for nuclear power.

RINO or Trumpist. Vote Republican the party of Lincoln not the party of Stephan A. Douglas. (I cite: James B. Meigs, " What a Waste," " Commentary Magazine," September 2022.) .

-- Leonidas H. Miller, Mattoon