When I think about the qualities needed to be a great sheriff...

Honesty...

Dependability...

Invested in the community...

Experienced...

A man of action but also well spoken...

A man who not only speaks but also listens...

A great leader...

Impactful...

Kent Martin checks the box in every category.

I support him fully in his candidacy for Sheriff of Coles County...

I truly believe he will change our community for the better.

Nick Taylor, Ashmore

