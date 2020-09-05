LETTER: Masks are medical tyranny

The systematic destruction of America is well underway. Free speech is dead. Free thought is dying. Personal liberties are vanishing. Our most basic rights are being stripped by unelected billionaires and multinational corporations who own our politicians. The latest blow to the American way of life was dealt by globalist giant Walmart who recently announced masks will be compulsory in all of its stores. As one of the world's largest employers, Walmart wields incredible clout; indeed, it's the trendsetter of the retail world. As such, within hours of the announcement, many other national retailers pledged to follow suit. Tellingly, no distinction is made between the healthy and the sick; we are all, it seems, bound for medical enslavement. This blanket approach represents medical tyranny in the highest degree. We are literally fighting for the right to breathe. The targeted persecution of the healthy is an evil campaign which must be met with fierce resistance. Our very lives depend upon it. Let us never forget that while millions of hard-working Americans struggle to meet their basic needs, multinational corporations, while enjoying skyrocketing profits, feel the need to kick us when we're down. Dissenting Americans will soon be forced to bend to the tyrannical will of globalist corporations or face slow starvation. These transgressions will not stand. Enough is enough is enough. We The People must take the power back by hitting the enemy where it hurts the most: their pocketbook. Boycott all businesses, big and small, who dare trample upon our civil liberties. Voice your opposition to this blatantly un-American agenda while you still can. The silent majority will be silent no more. We shall roar!