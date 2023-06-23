The city has always had the mantra "Mattoon Moving Ahead," but driving around our city I question that as a valid slogan today. To the city council, do we have a nuisance officer to bring up areas of concern that need addressing in upkeep, appearance and waste on properties within the city limits? People driving around our town must notice and ask why certain properties and areas are run-down, dilapidated and burnt-out.

Let's look at some noticed locations with trash, junk in and around property, such as, 700 Marion or the intersection of Oak and 17th Street. Some areas of town need to be assisted in re-development, such as the trailer park at 6th and Marion or Commercial west of 27th Street. And today we have fewer employees in the street and sewer departments, yet the repairs done on 6th Street Charleston to Marshall and 14th Street Charleston to Marshall are deplorable. Let's also ask the Canadian Northern to clean up and landscape their right of way in front of our city depot. That has been a sore sight for anyone passing through our city.

Our city needs to find a way to work with the citizens and businesses to live up to your mantra. We are a city that appears to be dying like all other small towns. If you live here, you should be proud of your home and city and want to keep up the area for visitors to see and want to come back to.

-- Clarence Kersey, Mattoon