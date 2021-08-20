LETTER: Mattoon mural brings memory of life lost

I love the beautiful new mural in downtown Mattoon across from the train station. We appreciate the contribution of so many who make this great feat possible including the planners, donors, and the gifted artist.

Many of us may not remember that one man paid a much greater price to make the location of the mural possible.

On April 23, 2004 the Swearington Construction Company was demolishing the four-story Bushee/Montgomery building located on the current parking lot in front of the mural. The building fell in on three workers on the second floor injuring two and crushing the life from Wayne Boruff beneath the rubble.

I first met Wayne, called “Red,” when his sweet wife, Joan, came to our chiropractic office for relief as she suffered from breast cancer. She died from her illness on April 24, 2008 almost six years to the day of her husband’s tragic accident. They had three children.

Continuing the heart breaking family misfortune, ten years later another tragedy occurred when Red’s daughter, Jessica, age 12, was killed along with cousins and an aunt in an automobile accident.

Wayne was quiet, quick-witted, church going, hard working. He took extra work to make ends meet while being laid off from Trailmobile. He loved his family dearly and was supported as best they could by a loving extended family.

Red’s death stands as a tribute to the often under-appreciated mostly men in the construction trade who work in a dangerous and injury prone profession. His death reminds us that no beautiful project is achieved without the sacrifice of construction people working in unpleasant conditions doing hard work, in the noise, dirt, dust, heat and cold, risking their well-being.

Whenever you look at the beautiful mural and park in the parking lot beneath, remember that a hardworking, family loving, American worker died making it possible. Say a prayer for Red’s family members still feeling the pain. Say thank you to a construction worker.

It would sure be nice if we could incorporate Red’s likeness in the mural somewhere.

Dr. Don Selvidge, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0