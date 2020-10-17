 Skip to main content
LETTER: Mattoon police union supports Danley
LETTER: Mattoon police union supports Danley

I am writing today on behalf of the Mattoon Police Benevolent and Protective Association of Illinois (PBPA Unit 35). Our membership recently voted overwhelmingly to endorse Jesse Danley for Coles County state's attorney.

We are very familiar with both candidates seeking this important office. Incumbent State's Attorney Jesse Danley has earned the support of the law enforcement community.

Jesse Danley has the integrity, temperament and judgement for the office of state's attorney. The thought of Jesse Danley's opponent as the chief law enforcement official in Coles County is both alarming and disturbing to our members.

Mattoon PBPA Unit 35 encourages voters to mark their ballots for Jesse Danley for Coles County state's attorney.

John Hedges III, president, Mattoon PBPA 35

