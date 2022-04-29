LETTER: Mattoon should consider ordinance to allow chickens

Dear Mayor,

Hello, Sir. Alright, I won’t dilly. I’ll cut right to the chase.

What is your official stance on chickens, well, more specifically, chickens in my backyard?

As the world changes everyday, more and more communities are adopting practices enabling their citizens to live in a self sustainable manner. Community gardens (kudos, Mattoon), farmer’s markets (again, applause), electric companies awarding money to families who have figured out a way to use solar to earn a buck, etc. And by “etc” I, again, am referring to chickens.

Even bigger cities are becoming a commonplace for small livestock. Atlanta, Chicago, and St. Louis all allow their residents to own them. Closer to home we have Champaign, Urbana, and Mahomet adopting different practices for citizens who want to live a lifestyle that for a long time has only been achievable outside of city limits.

As I raise my four children along with my husband, I want to teach them to appreciate life and the beauty within it. And I sincerely believe working to take care of your provisions can be a way to emphasize this. I also just plainly think that the world is crazy and it might not be a bad idea to own a few things that could be considered a sustainable food source.

I’ve provided a link to Mahomet, Illinois’ relatively new chicken ordinance.

It’s a small piece of information, but it’s thorough and a good example of what has been working for other communities. Though I’m not one to encourage blindly jumping off a bridge just because someone else is doing it, I’d dare say this city and others like it are jumping into the future. And that’s some place we want to be.

Ashley Herbert, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0