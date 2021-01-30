LETTER: Miller editorial distorted the facts

The lengthy editorial in Friday's newspaper regarding the statement by Mary Miller, the newest addition to the House of Representatives, about the Hitler Youth Movement, is a distortion of the facts.

Both Hitler and Carl Marx said that if they could indoctrinate the youth from early childhood, they would have them for a lifetime.

Haven't these Democrats ever been educated in the history of Nazism and Communism? In today's school system, that could be a possibility. Hitler was prominent in the Hitler youth organization known as The Brown Shirts. The young Communist organization is well known as well, and likely still exists in Russia and China.

Unfortunately, our own young people have also been brainwashed in Marxism for several decades. Especially so in our colleges and universities.

As I read the paper this morning, I have to wonder how long it will be before the Hammer and Sickle will be flying over the offices of this newspaper?

Jack Pierce, Mattoon

