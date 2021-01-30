 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Miller editorial distorted the facts
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Miller editorial distorted the facts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The lengthy editorial in Friday's newspaper regarding the statement by Mary Miller, the newest addition to the House of Representatives, about the Hitler Youth Movement, is a distortion of the facts.

Both Hitler and Carl Marx said that if they could indoctrinate the youth from early childhood, they would have them for a lifetime.

Haven't these Democrats ever been educated in the history of Nazism and Communism? In today's school system, that could be a possibility. Hitler was prominent in the Hitler youth organization known as The Brown Shirts. The young Communist organization is well known as well, and likely still exists in Russia and China.

Unfortunately, our own young people have also been brainwashed in Marxism for several decades. Especially so in our colleges and universities.

As I read the paper this morning, I have to wonder how long it will be before the Hammer and Sickle will be flying over the offices of this newspaper?

Jack Pierce, Mattoon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News