LETTER: Miller misguided in call for Biden's impeachment

Of all the ill-informed and self-righteous proposals put forth by Congresswoman Mary Miller, her recent call for the impeachment of President Biden is the most unjustified and outrageous.

It sounds like little more than an echo of similar calls sent out by other Republican Congressmen. As such it is nothing more than retaliation for the entirely justified impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Congresswoman Miller argues that our president should be impeached because American servicemen died in the course of supervising the evacuation of Kabul. While we may debate whether this evacuation could have been better planed and conducted, we ought to be able to agree that the group known as ISIS-K, sworn foes of the Taliban, bears responsibility for the bombing at the Kabul airport.

Moreover, responsibility for the misuse and abandonment of weapons and equipment by the Afghan Army rests with the Afghan government. The unfortunate truth is that no American exit from Afghanistan would have been entirely efficient and safe for all involved.

We would remind Congresswoman Miller that the time and terms of the American departure from Afghanistan were negotiated by former President Donald Trump. The casualties, however tragic, are not grounds for impeachment. These are not the constitutionally required grounds of treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors.

Paula and Andrew McNitt, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0