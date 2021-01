Representative Mary Miller's remarks today regarding Hitler being right are unconscionable and disgraceful.

Nothing that monster said or did was right, and invoking his name and agreeing with anything regarding him is disgusting.

Representative Miller has brought shame on our region and does not represent the values of our way of life. She should resign immediately!

Eric Hiltner, Charleston

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0