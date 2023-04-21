I’m a union member, but not a union spokesperson. So I can’t tell you anything about official positions or administration shenanigans or anything like that. But I would like to make a quick point that I think has been overlooked in our community’s discussion about the strike at EIU and the financial situation surrounding it.

First, we all agree that the university does have the money. You can look at the balance sheets-- audits are all publicly available. Similarly, you can look at salaries and see that the people on strike aren’t rich by any stretch of the imagination.

I don’t want to talk about our money. I want to talk about your money.

When you give someone making over $300,000 a 10% raise, how much of that gets spent in Coles County? How much of that you figure goes into an investment account and only gets spent when that fellow retires to Arizona?

On the other hand, if you give a fellow making $68,000 a 7% raise, some of that is going to get spent at the local garage so he can keep his old Subaru on the road for one more year. Some will get spent in a local restaurant so he can take his wife out on date night.

A nice chunk of that 7% goes right back into our community.

No one likes taxes. But do you like the tax dollars coming back to your pocket? Because raising the pay of people who will spend that money locally, that’s one way it comes back.

The administration makes choices about where the money gets spent. That’s their job. But maybe it would be good if they decide to spend a little more on your neighbors. Then we can spend more of that money here.

Andy Parrish

Associate Professor of Mathematics,

Eastern Illinois University