LETTER: Mr. Martin's passion for teaching resonates years later

The recent passing of former Mattoon High School teacher Lindel Martin represents another strong oak felled in the forest that once provided local students a broad education preparing them for life regardless of their career paths. In my day, Class of 1967, Mr. Martin taught the “senior economics” class.

Although he made extensive use of films in his class, earning the nickname “MGM Martin,” the heart of the class was found in his lectures and approach to students. He was not afraid to pose questions or make comments that could spark a student’s mind.

Mr. Martin was not the only MHS faculty member in those days to combine knowledge with a passion for teaching and an inherent ability to relate to younger people. Names like Larry Hart, Maurice Shepherd, Tom Huffman, Delbert Willison, John Swick, David Murphy, Rose Mary McCowen, James Leming, Donna Ault, and many others left imprints on the lives of their students decades into the future. Helen Heath, intimidating the first six months of her English class, then more open but always rigorous, gave me the tools to be a writer.

I do not mean to shortchange other faculty members in the local public schools of that era. It is hard to realize now that so many of those dedicated souls are no longer among us. Hopefully, the good works of Mr. Martin and all the rest will continue to resonate through the lives and accomplishments of those they taught.

Bob Sampson, Bloomington

