LETTER: Navigating the COVID-19 directives difficult

Corona Virus Advice

You don’t need a mask.

You need a mask.

You would be better off with 2 or 3 masks.

You must wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

You don’t need a mask if you are vaccinated.

You need a mask even if you are vaccinated.

You only need a mask indoors.

You need a mask outdoors, too.

Masks prevent oxygen inhalation.

Masks make you breathe in carbon dioxide.

Masks absorb bacteria and hold these next to your nose and mouth.

The virus has a 99.? % recovery rate.

Every adult needs an experimental vaccine.

Many of these vaccines are cultured on aborted fetal tissue.

Children do not need a vaccine.

Children should get a vaccine if they are over 12.

Children are not susceptible to the COVID virus.

Children should be masked when they go to school.

Children do not have to wear masks in school.

The vaccines are safe and effective.

The vaccines cause blood clots and heart damage.

Vaccines will prevent you from getting the virus.

You can still get the virus even if you are fully vaccinated.

If you don’t get a vaccine, you will be canned.

Vaccines can shed.

Vaccines do not shed.

Vaccines cause variants.

You will need a booster COVID vaccine.

If you are fully vaccinated everyday life is back to normal.

Just because you are vaccinated, do not expect life to normalize.

The COVID tests are valid and reliable.

The COVID test are not reliable. You may get a false positive or negative.

Close your business because of the vaccine, if you are a small business owner.

Keep your business open if you are big business, vaccinated or not.

If you are one of the elite you don’t need a mask. Go about your business.

If you are normal person caught without a mask, you will be arrested.

In order to go about your daily life, you need a vaccine verification passport.

A vaccine passport is unconstitutional and violates medical privacy law.

You need to be locked down for 14 days, if you are exposed to the virus.

You don’t know if you are exposed to the virus.

You may have the virus, with no symptoms, but you can spread the virus.

This advice comes from Biden, CDC, and Fauci. That is why they get paid the big money. I hope this helps people navigate the pandemic.

Ann Benson, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0