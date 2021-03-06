LETTER: News companies need to be honest, objective

While I realize the election is over, my fear is not.

I remember hearing that voice, THIS IS CNN! I also remember the late Walter Cronkite. At the end of the each broadcast, I can remember him saying, "And that's the way it is..." Today, Mr. Cronkite is in Heaven, looking down at the stoop to new lows in broadcasting and shaking his head in disbelief.

America's news companies, CNN included, makes me sad and mad. I never thought in my 59 years I would see the day when news was no longer objective. No longer honest in reporting. And today's news on most channels, is one-sided. That's not fair and honest and makes me very sad for those in college, studying to become a journalist. No need for college. Seems now all you have to do is lie.

I no longer pay attention to any news. Who can you believe? Don't you think that is sad? Wrong? Misleading?

I just pray that all of you so-called, news stations will put your big boy and big girl underwear on and start being honest and objective.

Trump, like him or not, got thing's done for We the People. Remember them?

Sheila Littleton, Mattoon

