So-called "green energy" is again in the news here on the local stage. It is good to see local resistance against the proposed energy farm. Call it farm, and we swoon with emotion. We need to question the wisdom of this choice and to apply some quantitative analysis.

As with many drugs, we need to ask about unavoidable side effects. Darkly colored solar panels would intensify heat as a by-product. The result here would be a heat island. Right? Corn plants would at least harvest CO2 from the air.

We should follow the science, but which science? Ever since 1950, nuclear science has been one answer hiding before us in plain sight. In 1950 the U.S. Navy launched its first nuclear powered submarine. Since then other such submarines have been built. The U.S. Navy has also built nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Imagine the amount of power needed simply to propel such vessels. That power source also cooks meals and heats water for their large crews. Nuclear power does that and more while using a small amount of space as a power plant.

Over this time we have dealt with the problem of nuclear waste. The nuclear plant at Indian Point, New York, gives ample evidence of how to deal safely with nuclear waste. This and because it burns carbon-free should make it acceptable to advocates of a green environment.

I believe that burning oil and natural gas is still acceptable from a green point of view. Still, with nuclear power, we could find unity from left to right.

-- Leonidas H. Miller, Mattoon