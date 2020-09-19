LETTER: Oakland schools did what's best

I was appalled as I read “Mr. Black’s” letter to the editor that criticized the Oakland Schools.
I am a teacher in that district and found the letter to be very offensive. Our teachers, administration, and parents met several times throughout the summer to weigh the pros and cons of reopening our school. At the end of the day we had to do what we felt was best for our community and our students.
When the school doors closed in the spring it was heartbreaking. I wanted to give my students one last hug and remind them that everything was going to be alright. Instead, I sat at home and met with them virtually. No hug. No classroom. No Goodbye. During this time it was obvious that I couldn’t give my students everything they needed over a computer screen.
I realized that returning to school this fall carried some risk to students, teachers, and families. I also saw the risks associated with prolonged reliance on virtual learning. Children learn and thrive best when interacting with their teachers and classmates. Remote learning was disrupting our students educational development and depriving them of essential social relationships.
Contrary to “Mr. Black’s” beliefs, I can assure you that the safety, health, and happiness of our students was discussed and has always been a priority. We felt our school could safely reopen if certain measures were put in place. We have followed and adapted to the very strict guidelines and are taking every precaution to protect students, teachers, staff, and all their families. I am happy to report we have successfully completed four weeks of in-person learning.
Although for now I’m stuck with “air hugs”, I am ecstatic to be back in the classroom. I am thrilled that the Oakland schools, working together, realized there was not a one-size-fits-all blueprint for reopening schools. I am proud that we didn’t just “throw in the towel” and say “it’s impossible to reopen”. The decision we made together was not an easy decision, but for us it was the right decision.
Rachel Wright, Oakland
