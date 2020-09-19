LETTER: Oakland schools did what's best

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was appalled as I read “Mr. Black’s” letter to the editor that criticized the Oakland Schools.

I am a teacher in that district and found the letter to be very offensive. Our teachers, administration, and parents met several times throughout the summer to weigh the pros and cons of reopening our school. At the end of the day we had to do what we felt was best for our community and our students.

When the school doors closed in the spring it was heartbreaking. I wanted to give my students one last hug and remind them that everything was going to be alright. Instead, I sat at home and met with them virtually. No hug. No classroom. No Goodbye. During this time it was obvious that I couldn’t give my students everything they needed over a computer screen.

I realized that returning to school this fall carried some risk to students, teachers, and families. I also saw the risks associated with prolonged reliance on virtual learning. Children learn and thrive best when interacting with their teachers and classmates. Remote learning was disrupting our students educational development and depriving them of essential social relationships.