LETTER: Oakland schools ignoring safety warnings

While Charleston students are adapting to remote learning, the Oakland schools have decided that the recommendations from our health department are not pertinent to them. If we won't listen to them, then who's recommendations will we listen to?

It is safe to say that when every other school in the county has closed, there's certainly a legitimate reason behind that.

This blatant disregard for the well-being of the staff and student's will likely have dire repercussions. We are quite literally putting the well-being of our loved ones in the hands of this administration.

It is yet to be determined if these hands are capable hands. If we must pick one thing that absolutely must be the school district's biggest priority, surely it has to be keeping everyone under their care alive.

This virus will not ignore your schools due to the small size. Find the courage, regardless of who it upsets on the school board, to make the right decision to protect those that we care the most for. It's the right decision and it should be the only decision.

Can anyone really imagine a situation where this passes with no repercussions? This decision can be simple. You don't have to be an economist, or a healthcare professional, to understand the risk versus reward component of the scenario.