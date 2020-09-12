LETTER: Oakland schools ignoring safety warnings

As we all learn to live with what some are calling our "new normal", we should all at least be able to agree on one thing regardless of our political affiliation.
We have a responsibility to protect both our students and the educators who work tirelessly to help our children learn who they want to be. We all know the entire Charleston, Mattoon, etc. school districts have closed.
While these are difficult times, we should all extend our gratitude to the school district for proceeding with an abundance of caution in order to protect our children.
That is not an easy decision, and was not taken lightly.
Let us not forget about our neighbors. After all, many of them live in our county and frequently travel to our surrounding communities.
This virus will not differentiate between Kansas, or Oakland, or Mattoon, or Charleston. We're all adapting and changing our daily activities in an attempt to keep ourselves and our family safe.
To successfully navigate these times we must listen to the professionals. Who has more competence and knowledge about how to negotiate a pandemic that the public health department?
Unfortunately, it has become apparent that not all of our neighbors feel it's necessary to listen to our county health department. Yes, the health department has contacted them directly with the recommendation to close.
While Charleston students are adapting to remote learning, the Oakland schools have decided that the recommendations from our health department are not pertinent to them. If we won't listen to them, then who's recommendations will we listen to?
It is safe to say that when every other school in the county has closed, there's certainly a legitimate reason behind that.
This blatant disregard for the well-being of the staff and student's will likely have dire repercussions. We are quite literally putting the well-being of our loved ones in the hands of this administration.
It is yet to be determined if these hands are capable hands. If we must pick one thing that absolutely must be the school district's biggest priority, surely it has to be keeping everyone under their care alive.
This virus will not ignore your schools due to the small size. Find the courage, regardless of who it upsets on the school board, to make the right decision to protect those that we care the most for. It's the right decision and it should be the only decision.
Can anyone really imagine a situation where this passes with no repercussions? This decision can be simple. You don't have to be an economist, or a healthcare professional, to understand the risk versus reward component of the scenario.
Will everyone involved stand by this decision when the time approaches where the district is being sued for gross negligence? Was this worth it if you lose one student? How about losing one teacher?
Don't try to put on everyone's seatbelts as they're flying through the windshield. We're trusting you.
Mike Black, Oakland
