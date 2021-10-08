LETTER: Oakland schools support call for more local control

On Sept. 14, an opinion-editorial letter was published throughout the state of Illinois asking for control and accountability to be restored back to locally elected officials.

Representatives, superintendents or boards of education from 84 districts all around the state signed onto the letter. Shortly after its release, the Oakland CUSD 5 Board of Education was asked why it or the district superintendent did not sign on to fight for local control.

READ THE LETTER HERE

The Oakland CUSD 5 board has discussed local control many times in the past. Be it related to unfunded system/procedural mandates, unfunded curriculum mandates, or now with COVID-related mandates, the board of education has always felt that locally elected officials should be making decisions that affect our students and our schools.

Members of the board of education have even gone to Springfield to discuss local control with state legislators. Support for the Op-Ed letter is simply one more measure the Oakland CUSD 5 Board of Education is taking to voice its opinion that local control is a vital component of governing a school district.

Oakland CUSD 5 Board of Education

