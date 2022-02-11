LETTER: One party's actions putting future of democracy at risk

Our country is at a crossroads.

An ousted president is busy sowing the seeds of mistrust. One political party is writing laws designed to make it harder for some people to vote.

In some states these same politicians want their state legislators to have the ability to overturn the votes of their constituents.

Almost two-thirds of that same party believe the last election was rigged in favor of the winner.

Describing the attack on our Capital building by a group of several hundred malcontents as merely normal tourist activities is pure insanity.

Today's political events don't bode well for the future of our democracy.

Paul Harrell, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0