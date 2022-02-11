LETTER: Open you eyes to what Congress is trying to do

Couple thankful for service they’ve received

We came back to this area to be closer to our family and the reception we have had is totally amazing.

We both have multiple health issues and have had the best care and concern from hospital to EMTs. I wanna thank Mitchell Jerdan ambulance service for looking after us and being so compassionate with their care.

Amy and Leslie tonight came and were so good as well as the rest of the workers I wanna say a huge thank you for being the best around. You do not know how much of a relief it is to know that there is someone out there as caring as the Mitchell Jerdan Ambulance service.

Olivia Wills, Mattoon

Biden keeping his word, in a bad way

Joe Biden is keeping his word.

Joe Biden pledged that he would unite the country. This is one pledge that he is keeping.

He is uniting the country against his policies.

Don Searles, Mattoon

Open your eyes to what Congress is trying to do

It’s never too early to think about the election at the end of the year.

I think the theme should be: How much more are you willing to take?

Congress and the actions of these people pulling the strings is despicable. They have made it crystal clear that they do what they want and we do what we are told.

All the new laws and regulations apparently only apply to us.

Too bad playing the market doesn’t only apply to us or we wouldn’t have to watch as they get rich off of us either. Do you honestly think their actions are never, ever influenced by the amount of money they stand to make from those actions?

Everything they have done and said since the time Trump was elected was about taking back control, increasing their power hold and raking in the big bucks.

From changing laws to suit their needs, to starting this new perception that it is OK to sabotage the messages they don’t like, nothing about what they do is concerned around you.

When we start blocking the freedom to speak our own opinions that is the day that progress dies. The progress we make in this world is due to people who were brave enough to question the normal. If we can’t ask why and Congress pushes this idea that we shouldn’t ask why then when do we grow?

Science is based around the scientific method and that starts with someone asking questions and going over all the data, the good and the ugly. Do you not see what is happening in this world? If we continue to allow Congress to silence our questions and demand blind action we will continue to decline as a civilization.

Open your eyes before it’s too late.

Julian Russell, Mattoon

One party’s actions putting future of democracy at risk

Our country is at a crossroads.

An ousted president is busy sowing the seeds of mistrust. One political party is writing laws designed to make it harder for some people to vote.

In some states these same politicians want their state legislators to have the ability to overturn the votes of their constituents.

Almost two-thirds of that same party believe the last election was rigged in favor of the winner.

Describing the attack on our Capital building by a group of several hundred malcontents as merely normal tourist activities is pure insanity.

Today’s political events don’t bode well for the future of our democracy.

Paul Harrell, Charleston

