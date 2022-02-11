LETTER: Open you eyes to what Congress is trying to do

It's never too early to think about the election at the end of the year.

I think the theme should be: How much more are you willing to take?

Congress and the actions of these people pulling the strings is despicable. They have made it crystal clear that they do what they want and we do what we are told.

All the new laws and regulations apparently only apply to us.

Too bad playing the market doesn't only apply to us or we wouldn't have to watch as they get rich off of us either. Do you honestly think their actions are never, ever influenced by the amount of money they stand to make from those actions?

Everything they have done and said since the time Trump was elected was about taking back control, increasing their power hold and raking in the big bucks.

From changing laws to suit their needs, to starting this new perception that it is OK to sabotage the messages they don't like, nothing about what they do is concerned around you.

When we start blocking the freedom to speak our own opinions that is the day that progress dies. The progress we make in this world is due to people who were brave enough to question the normal. If we can't ask why and Congress pushes this idea that we shouldn't ask why then when do we grow?

Science is based around the scientific method and that starts with someone asking questions and going over all the data, the good and the ugly. Do you not see what is happening in this world? If we continue to allow Congress to silence our questions and demand blind action we will continue to decline as a civilization.

Open your eyes before it's too late.

Julian Russell, Mattoon

