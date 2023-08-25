McConnell, Feinstein, Pelosi, Fetterman, Sanders and Biden. All belong in a government-run nursing home for the incompetent and/or elderly. A great issue for term limits. They have all been continually elected for too many years.

At the outset of this letter, let me assure you that the Democrats will win this upcoming election, no matter who they run for President. This is written in the wind, for they alone control the election process. Ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, drop boxes and lengthy counting of ballots, not to mention days and weeks to accomplish their wins. A slam dunk.

They, the Democrats and RINO Republicans, have the media backing. The swampy government establishments will vote to retain them in power, for bureaucrats won't want to surrender their jobs. From grass roots to the top, corruption reigns.

The Democrats really have no trouble in lying and will take advantage of that fact to do what is necessary to win. If they could elect Fetterman to the Senate, and a brainless Harris to the Vice-Presidency, anything is possible.

It would be funny if it was not so tragic.

-- Jack Pierce, Mattoon