Mattoon schools hold a special place in the hearts of most in our community. For many years, I had the privilege of working with amazing support staff, teachers, administrators, and board members. These hard-working people dedicated their lives in helping all students learn, grow, and reach their fullest potential.

School board members give their time to serve our students, schools, and community. They are not compensated for their countless hours, difficult decisions, sleepless nights, or stress they endure.

However, tough times were no deterrent for those current board members defending their seats in the upcoming election. Instead, the Mattoon Board of Education kept an eye on the future while a global pandemic could have stifled them. During that time, they made improvements to the vocational classrooms, agriculture greenhouses, athletic facilities, and also built LIFT.

This school board’s vision ensured the former Consolidated Communications building did not suffer the fate of other downtown buildings lost to history. Rather, they listened to the business sector requests for a curriculum focused on industry skills, leadership, and work ethic. The board then invested in a facility that delivers workforce ready programs to students throughout the region. LIFT is a huge win for students, business, industry, and downtown Mattoon.

Will you please join me in supporting Ashli Overton, Dale Righter, Gary, Kepley, and Michelle Skinlo, for the upcoming school board election? Time and again, these good folks have demonstrated proven leadership and pride in our schools and community. Thank you for considering this request.

-- Larry Lilly, Mattoon