LETTER: Pandemic-inspired artwork offers inspiring message

Aren’t we all exhausted by thinking about the pandemic? The faces of COVID 19, ’20, and ’21 affront our emotions. So, why would we wish to view art that reflects artists’ responses to the pandemic?

“We are hoping to share our understanding of the effects of the pandemic through our art,” stated artists, Sarah Marjanovic and Heather Sandy.

As I watched the artists install their artworks at the Illini Union Art Gallery, Urbana, IL, in preparation for “Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration” (Dec. – Jan.), I saw solemnity – in thought of the seriousness of the situation in which they had placed themselves – and excitement. They have had, as all of us have had, lives transformed by a virus, yet they have worked long toward an apex.

“I create unique interplays representing the delicate and vulnerable as well as the strong and resilient,” said Marjanovic. “Living forms under invasion may succumb or may resist.”

This artistic ambivalence, of which Marjanovic spoke, seems to encourage the viewer to interpret. There is no exclusion of points of view. I feel a kind of freedom! Others will respond, as I do, to her beautiful abstractions with warm emotion and cool contemplation.

“During the pandemic,” stated Sandy, “not only were familiar landscapes transformed, but so were emotional landscapes.”

I am comfortable viewing the familiar reflected in Sandy’s delightful representational style; still, I get a message. I see the theme of chaos versus control. I’m opting for control and am encouraged!

The art, for a moment, squeezes out negatives and clarifies significances. Pleasure in seeing beauty is coupled with mental engagement.

Patty Gillespie, Newton

