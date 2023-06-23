I'm writing this as a way to address the issue of littering on Charleston streets as well as its lake trails.

While biking, hiking, or simply walking, I always notice the amount of litter seen by the side of roads and trails. It' sad to see a nice town like Charleston has a problem like this.

However, because we cannot control what others do, what are some ways the city can take better measures to clean the town? Is it even possible?

Personally, I think within the streets, there should be posters promoting the idea of finding a nearby trashcan to throw your litter.

-- River Monjardin, BSA Troop 141, Charleston