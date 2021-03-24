LETTER: Pounds committed to stronger future for Charleston schools

This past year has brought many challenges for everyone. One of the hardest challenges was given to our students, teachers, and school administration.

We, as a community, now have the opportunity to improve our school district and make it stronger by electing the best candidate for the Charleston CUSD No. 1 school board. That candidate would be Drew Pounds.

With three children of his own in the Charleston School District, Drew knows the responsibility he will have representing our community. Drew’s ultimate commitment is to our students and families and he welcomes open conversations. Drew understands that decisions made by the school board must be dependent on information gathering, risk assessment, and understanding the big picture to represent a greater number of community members.

Drew supports our administration, teachers, and support staff. He will take an active role in making sure our buildings are safe and improved. He will have open communication with administrators, teachers, and staff and wants nothing more than to foster an environment of transparency for complete success.