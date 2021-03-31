LETTER: Pounds is exactly who we need on school board

On April 6 we will elect a candidate to fill a seat on the CUSD No. 1 school board. Drew Pounds should be that candidate. His commitment to our youth, fiscal responsibility, leadership and knowledge is exactly what we need in a board member.

I met Drew a few years ago through the Charleston Junior Football League. I have served with him as a volunteer coach and board member in that organization. He not only teaches the boys the game of football, but also teaches them how to apply the fundamentals of team sports to the game of life.

Drew leads by example in demonstrating how to treat everyone with respect and in working hard to achieve a goal. He inspires and motivates his players because he cares about them as both athletes and young men. And he will work hard to improve the educational opportunities for all CUSD No. 1 children because he cares about them and their futures.

Drew’s background in the banking and credit industries will prove invaluable regarding the district’s finances. He believes in spending money responsibly and living within one’s means, and he proves that through his work on the JFL board. He will be a good steward of our tax dollars.