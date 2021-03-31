LETTER: Pounds is exactly who we need on school board

On April 6 we will elect a candidate to fill a seat on the CUSD No. 1 school board. Drew Pounds should be that candidate. His commitment to our youth, fiscal responsibility, leadership and knowledge is exactly what we need in a board member.
I met Drew a few years ago through the Charleston Junior Football League. I have served with him as a volunteer coach and board member in that organization. He not only teaches the boys the game of football, but also teaches them how to apply the fundamentals of team sports to the game of life.
Drew leads by example in demonstrating how to treat everyone with respect and in working hard to achieve a goal. He inspires and motivates his players because he cares about them as both athletes and young men. And he will work hard to improve the educational opportunities for all CUSD No. 1 children because he cares about them and their futures.
Drew’s background in the banking and credit industries will prove invaluable regarding the district’s finances. He believes in spending money responsibly and living within one’s means, and he proves that through his work on the JFL board. He will be a good steward of our tax dollars.
While he is not afraid to stand up, voice his opinion, and fight for what he believes in, Drew also understands that to achieve anything you must compromise and build consensus. He holds fast to his core values and beliefs, but he will also listen to opposing viewpoints and consider them on their merits. He is open minded and flexible. Drew’s leadership will benefit the board as the members navigate and resolve complex and controversial issues. His many years in management and as a supervisor for Ameren has prepared him to work on district personnel matters.
Drew has been meeting with district personnel to educate himself on issues such as rental expenses for building space, construction plans, and equipment. His wife and three children are all members of the district and his family is invested in this community. He will be an effective voice of reason for all of us who care about the future of the Charleston school district. Three men are competing for a seat on the board. We need Drew Pounds to fill that seat.
Kent Martin, Charleston