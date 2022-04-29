LETTER: Push for electric cars bad for environment

During recent decades car makers have greatly improved their product. Catalytic converters have reduced the pollution coming from the exhaust pipe. The total volume of exhaust has been reduced largely from the advanced use of fuel injection. One injector for each cylinder.

We call that more miles per gallon of fuel burned. That alone gives us cleaner air.

Carbon compounds made into car parts give us cars both stronger and lighter than all-steel cars and trucks.

Critics of the gasoline-powered car want the all-electric car to replace the gasoline-powered car.

That would create a hugely increased demand for copper and other minerals. For these minerals we would need to gouge the earth for these minerals at a greatly increased extent than now. How is this an improvement of our environmental stewardship?

The use of all those earth gougers are monsters and gluttons fueled by oil.

The all-electric car has more partisan politics in it than sound environmental stewardship.

We don't need it !

Leonidas H. Miller, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0